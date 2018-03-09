Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

Letters to the Editor

Is reading that text really worth taking my life?

Letter to The State editorial board

March 09, 2018 12:43 PM

Columbia, SC

Last week I was hit by a car on my bicycle. Luckily I was not badly hurt.

The driver swore she was not on her phone, but she was clearly distracted. I had the right of way on a green light, and she was turning left, and it was obvious, because I could she her face, that she was looking down, and not to the road. I was wearing a bright red jacket at 8:30 am, so I was easy to see.

I ride my bicycle to work every day because I enjoy the bit of exercise to bookend my workday, it gets me outside, and I just enjoy riding a bike. However, I have always feared the day that I would get hit by a car; it just seemed like an eventuality. It is sad but true that I see more people than not who are paying more attention to their phones than the road.

So here is a friendly reminder: Your car is potentially a deadly weapon. An instant of inattention can ruin some else’s life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Please be considerate and pay attention to the road while you are driving.

Brendan Turley

Columbia

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How are bald eagles in South Carolina ingesting lead?

View More Video