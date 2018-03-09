Is reading that text really worth taking my life?

Last week I was hit by a car on my bicycle. Luckily I was not badly hurt.
The driver swore she was not on her phone, but she was clearly distracted. I had the right of way on a green light, and she was turning left, and it was obvious, because I could she her face, that she was looking down, and not to the road. I was wearing a bright red jacket at 8:30 am, so I was easy to see.
I ride my bicycle to work every day because I enjoy the bit of exercise to bookend my workday, it gets me outside, and I just enjoy riding a bike. However, I have always feared the day that I would get hit by a car; it just seemed like an eventuality. It is sad but true that I see more people than not who are paying more attention to their phones than the road.
So here is a friendly reminder: Your car is potentially a deadly weapon. An instant of inattention can ruin some else’s life.
Please be considerate and pay attention to the road while you are driving.
Brendan Turley
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
