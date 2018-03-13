SCANA shareholders don’t deserve dividends

When people invest in the common stock of a public company, they are accepting risk. One of those risks is the management of the company making poor decisions that result in losses. When that happens, the managers should suffer, the employees suffer, and the investors suffer.
If you don’t believe me, take a look at General Electric, whose stock is now worth half of what it was and its dividend has been halved as well.
I find it astonishing that in the face of the nuclear debacle, the board of SCANA, in its continued arrogance, just declared its regular dividend as if it were business as usual.
Well, it is not, and our legislators and all residents of South Carolina affected by this mess should rise up and demand that SCANA stop charging us for its mistakes and directing those funds to its stockholders.
Kenneth Siegfried
Lexington
