Letters to the Editor

Honor children killed violently

Letter to The State editorial board

March 14, 2018 02:35 PM

Columbia, SC

After watching the students, parents and teachers from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., pour out their hearts over those killed by another demented murderer pleading for better gun control and demanding that this latest school violence not be forgotten, I asked my congressmen to pass a law to honor our dead.

As someone who was wounded in combat in Vietnam and who watched many of my comrades get killed, I can sympathize and relate to what the students are going through. But I have Veteran’s Day to look forward to every year to remember my brothers.

The Congress should pass a law setting aside a Child Remembrance Day to remember all the children killed by violence. Those broken hearted people who lost loved ones both past and present deserve to have their day to grieve and remember.

Gregory Topliff

Warrenville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

  Comments  