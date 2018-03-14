Honor children killed violently

After watching the students, parents and teachers from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., pour out their hearts over those killed by another demented murderer pleading for better gun control and demanding that this latest school violence not be forgotten, I asked my congressmen to pass a law to honor our dead.
As someone who was wounded in combat in Vietnam and who watched many of my comrades get killed, I can sympathize and relate to what the students are going through. But I have Veteran’s Day to look forward to every year to remember my brothers.
The Congress should pass a law setting aside a Child Remembrance Day to remember all the children killed by violence. Those broken hearted people who lost loved ones both past and present deserve to have their day to grieve and remember.
Gregory Topliff
Warrenville
Never miss a local story.
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments