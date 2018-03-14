Let teachers protect students and themselves

Banning guns, knives, cars, trucks, pencils and tooth picks just will not make our schools safe. People who want to do harm will use whatever they can get their hands on and will not go to the trouble of obtaining weapons legally. And first responders might not arrive until it’s too late.
What would you do if a person walked into a school and started shooting? What would a teacher do if a shooter blasted the lock off the classroom and suddenly confronted the teacher and the class? At least 10 states allow individual teachers with permission to bring guns onto K-12 campuses. South Carolina should too.
Not every teacher or administrator wants to or is able to carry a gun, but the ones who want to should be able to go through paid training including active-shooting training with law enforcement. They could be designated as school marshals, just like airplane marshals. They should have to go through the same background check, class and firing-range test as those seeking a concealed weapons permit. And police should conduct active-shooting drills with them twice a year, at their schools.
We cannot bury our heads in the sand and do nothing.
Louis Neiger
Newberry
