Enough: It’s time to stop the NRA

For years now people proposing reasonable gun control measures have been shouted down, smeared, sneered at and basically told to shut up by the NRA. No more.
The NRA says criminals will get guns regardless of gun laws, so any attempt to restrict gun ownership by stricter laws will only impact law-abiding citizens. Please.
All of the massacres have been committed by previously law-abiding citizens. All of the guns purchased by these despicable individuals were purchased lawfully.
If there had been strict gun control laws, this carnage would have never taken place.
Never miss a local story.
After this latest massacre, the National Rifle Association needs to get out of politics and go back to its original mandate: teaching gun safety.
As a concerned legal gun owner, I intend to join with others to expose this group’s campaign donations to all of those who get in the way of passing reasonable laws to protect the public from its blood-soaked agenda.
It will take time, but the NRA’s assault on our children, our schools, our movie theaters, our government and our way of life is going to stop.
David Walker
Lexington
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments