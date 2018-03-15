This 2010 photo shows fire boat response crews spraying water on the burning BP Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig.
Letters to the Editor

Consider risks of drilling off SC coast

Letter to The State editorial board

March 15, 2018 12:25 PM

Columbia, SC

The letter from the American Petroleum Institute’s Mark Harmon was the same old stuff about what an opportunity offshore drilling is (“S.C. could win big on offshore energy exploration”). There was not much about the risks.

According to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, there were 2,440 oil spills in the Gulf between 1964 and 2015. The Deepwater Horizon spill was more than 200 million gallons. In 2016 alone, 497 accidents (involving offshore oil rigs were reported.

The number of human errors recorded is almost as high in the 2000s as it was in the 1970s.

Jim Watkins

Pawleys Island

