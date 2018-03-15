Let retired police and military patrol our schools

While I agree with letter writer Ashlyn Preaux that arming teachers is not the best solution to the problem of school violence (“Teachers are the last people we should arm,”), restricting access to our schools and having armed people inside, not outside, is a great first step in protecting our youth
So why not seek the volunteer presence of retired law-enforcement officers or retired military personnel? They could be had free of cost except for whatever additional training the school would require.
I am a retired Army officer with 24 years experience with an assigned side arm and would be quite willing to volunteer time to walk the halls of one of my local schools to help keep students safe. And I can provide my own 9mm and ammunition.
I would also like to address Ron Miller’s claims about AR-15s (“Doesn’t ‘needing’ an AR-15 suggest mental illness?”). While I do not own an AR-15, I believe that it is the perfect weapon for home defense, especially for someone not adept at using a handgun. With all the home invasions, I would contend that wanting an AR-15 for home protection would be quite sane.
Les Sweigart
Columbia
