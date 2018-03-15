Did Russia use social media to drum up our anger over the gun debate?

The Charleston church massacre, the Las Vegas massacre, the Texas church massacre, the school shooting in Florida and other recent violence actions bring knee-jerk demands for gun control.
I have always believed that private citizens do not need military-style weaponry. Rifles, shotguns and pistols, yes. But submachine guns easily converted to automatic weapons, absolutely not. No one needs these weapons for self-defense; they are for mass killing, and that’s it. And if you have to be 21 to buy a beer, you should have to be 21 to buy a rifle or shotgun, and I believe 25 to buy a pistol.
But I think Americans should be very careful in this day of terror and Russian and terrorist computer hacking. We can be so easily led down a dangerous path if we don’t pause and proceed slowly. I believe that foreign powers are stirring up our citizens to extreme violence through social media. They know we could be fooled into disarming our people. I think our well-armed citizenry is one reason America has never been invaded. Eventually, if we’re not careful, all of our weapons could be seized.
Lisa Legrand
Lexington
