My 11-year-old begged her teacher for a favor so she wouldn’t get shot

When my daughter told me her school had an intruder drill, I asked how it went. She said fine, except she wished her number was lower. She informed me that each student was assigned a number based on last name. A is 1, B is 2 — she was 11. I asked why that mattered, and she said that 1-10 got to hide behind the teacher’s desk; since she was 11, she was out in the open under a table without a front.
She asked the teacher in another class if she could have a different spot for intruder drills, so she could squeeze into the timeout corner behind that desk, because two kids were in the best place, inside the teacher’s podium.
I can’t describe the sick feeling I had. I imagined my 11-year-old child being gunned down because there was one more kid ahead of her alphabetically. I said: “I’m sorry.”
I couldn’t say “Our representatives are looking out for us” or “Our government is working to restrict gun ownership, require stricter background checks and limit gun manufacturers,” because I don’t lie to my children.
Todd Mathis
Columbia
