High school students take cover during an active shooter training session.
Letters to the Editor

My 11-year-old begged her teacher for a favor so she wouldn’t get shot

Letter to The State editorial board

March 15, 2018 12:29 PM

Columbia, SC

When my daughter told me her school had an intruder drill, I asked how it went. She said fine, except she wished her number was lower. She informed me that each student was assigned a number based on last name. A is 1, B is 2 — she was 11. I asked why that mattered, and she said that 1-10 got to hide behind the teacher’s desk; since she was 11, she was out in the open under a table without a front.

She asked the teacher in another class if she could have a different spot for intruder drills, so she could squeeze into the timeout corner behind that desk, because two kids were in the best place, inside the teacher’s podium.

I can’t describe the sick feeling I had. I imagined my 11-year-old child being gunned down because there was one more kid ahead of her alphabetically. I said: “I’m sorry.”

I couldn’t say “Our representatives are looking out for us” or “Our government is working to restrict gun ownership, require stricter background checks and limit gun manufacturers,” because I don’t lie to my children.

Todd Mathis

Columbia

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

