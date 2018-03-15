Dorn VA hospital needs a less patriarchal class of patients and visitors

The Veterans Administration hospital in Columbia is not immune to the problems at VA hospitals in other parts of the country. Former military personnel should be able to visit their local VA facility and receive the same courtesy, consideration and care that a non-military person would receive at a private or public facility.
But Dorn VA Hospital has systemic problems that will only be resolved when the coarse, male-dominated and ill-mannered culture openly demonstrated by some patients and visitors is radically changed. Visitors witness this when they enter the facility, in the waiting areas and in the way some of the staff deal with patients. The welcome center staff is so incredibly unprofessional in the way they talk with patients and family members.
The “No Profanity” signs posted around the hospital speak to the coarseness on display throughout the facility. Until higher expectations are realized from staff and offending patients and visitors are properly dealt with, this culture will continue.
Scott James
Columbia
