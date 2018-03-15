They were revelers once and young

Do Slagger’s, Tabard Inn, Tally Ho, The Twilight and the hundred-plus keg parties (talk about bacchanals) sound familiar to anyone?
The same students who went to those places and, yes, drank beer and partied, are now doctors, lawyers and prominent leaders in our community.
Students always have been and will continue to be students. They will experience the halcyon days of their youth and then grow up, get old and complain about the next generation of students.
Let’s all stop being hypocrites and lighten up.
John Pincelli
Columbia
