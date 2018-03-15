Emergency first responders treat an intoxicated woman in a parking lot on a Friday night in Five Points.
Letters to the Editor

They were revelers once and young

Letter to The State editorial board

March 15, 2018 12:29 PM

Columbia, SC

Do Slagger’s, Tabard Inn, Tally Ho, The Twilight and the hundred-plus keg parties (talk about bacchanals) sound familiar to anyone?

The same students who went to those places and, yes, drank beer and partied, are now doctors, lawyers and prominent leaders in our community.

Students always have been and will continue to be students. They will experience the halcyon days of their youth and then grow up, get old and complain about the next generation of students.

Let’s all stop being hypocrites and lighten up.

John Pincelli

Columbia

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

