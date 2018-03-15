SC legislators applaud Gov Henry McMaster during his State of the State address in January.
SC legislators applaud Gov Henry McMaster during his State of the State address in January.
Letters to the Editor

South Carolina is paying a price for Republicanism

Letter to The State editorial board

March 15, 2018 03:44 PM

Columbia, SC

The Republican Party has led South Carolina for more than two decades.

It has produced incentive packages for new big business that transfer the costs of infrastructure to taxpayers while minimizing local property taxes, which are critical to quality-of-life issues, inadequate and inequitable funding for public education, a workforce that is inadequately prepared to staff new business, institutionalized poor health for the poor and working class, low wages since unions and worker organization are political demons, buzz-word politics that help make racial and discriminatory beliefs salient political factors, political machinery that is controlled by special interests, failing infrastructure due to the lack of political will and leadership, institutionalized political corruption, interference in the private lives of citizens using a convenient interpretation of Christian doctrine, a criminal justice system managed as an industry.

One could add significantly to this list.

The scariest reality is the campaign strategies of the pool of Republican gubernatorial candidates and a Republican governor who espouses everything Trump.

Stanley Cooks

Columbia

