Legislators need to stop wasting time on time

The Legislature never ceases to amaze me. Our schools are some of the worst in the nation, our roads threaten the alignment of my cars with every outing, domestic violence reigns in our homes, the welfare of our children ranks near the bottom of the country, and our health statistics are dismal. But the issue being addressed in the State House is daylight savings time?
Will our legislators please take care of our people and quit wasting time on nonsense?
Sarah Jane Byars
West Columbia
