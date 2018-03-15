Don’t overreact on sexual harassment

Rape and sexual harassment, especially by someone who has power over you, is abhorrent and a crime. But our society has trouble with the swing of the pendulum.
I would to hate to think that we would lose the innocent fun of flirting, teasing and compliments between men and women. No more joy hugs in the work place when something exciting happens? Don’t we usually know the difference between friendship and sexual interest?
I am old-fashioned enough to believe that misunderstandings can better be avoided when women dress appropriately. Also, a “no” conveyed early is kinder and much more sensible than a “no” said later.
Let’s stamp out sexual harassment but continue to have fun relationships with each other. I hope I will always be teased, and I intend to continue to flirt with men I know and hug my friends’ husbands.
Jeanette Smith
Blythewood
