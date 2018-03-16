Whatever happened to moderate, reasonable and fair?

It is scary how the words moderate, reasonable and fair are disappearing.
S.C. Solicitor David Pascoe, a Democrat and a disciple of Dick Harpootlian, seems to only find crooked Republicans. All the Democrats must be eligible for sainthood. Then, we find a judge who gives a slap on the hand (or a pat on the back) to Rick Quinn and his father.
At SCANA, Kevin Marsh and his associates, who created the V.C. Summer mess, retired and walked away with nice fat bonuses, while the customers are left holding the bag. While the recovery of the bonuses would not erase the hurt, it is justified. They should be prosecuted; they were at least incompetent, at worst parties to mismanagement.
In Washington, Robert Mueller and the FBI are focused on Donald Trump and his family, which may be justified, but he is dragging this thing out. There should be a reasonable time limit. This while Teflon Queen Hillary has gotten away with the Benghazi blunder as well as blatantly using a private server without authority to do so.
On the other hand, Mr. Trump has made his daughter and son-in-law, with no prior experience, White House advisers. Sounds to me like nepotism.
Eruch Tata
Lexington
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
