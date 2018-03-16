I thought utilities loved subsidies

So the big S.C. utility companies are opposed to the expansion of solar energy in the state based on the premise that non-solar customers are paying to subsidize solar customers? What about all us non-solar (and solar) customers forced to subsidize the utility company-created boondoggle called the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project?
Make no mistake about it: The big power companies in our state and the many state legislators who benefit from their campaign and lobbying efforts are putting their customers and constituents at the bottom of pile.
Peter Beaudette
Columbia
