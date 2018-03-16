Will our lawmakers heed the children’s voices?

I’m proud of the students who peacefully participated in the national school walkout and of our school leaders who allowed our children to express their fear of gun violence. It is a meaningful way to acknowledge the voices our children have on a problem that deeply affects us all.
How will our Legislators answer this call by our students? Will lawmakers respond by opening a meaningful dialogue about limited restrictions on guns? Will they be willing to put aside their fear of retaliation by gun lobbyists to consider banning assault weapons in this state?
There are other suggestions that offer a small measure of deterrent, but they fall far short of addressing the root cause of mass carnage in schools: assault weapons. Our legislators need to why they have chosen to protect the rights of gun owners over the rights of our children to go to school without fear.
It’s a great question. Our children are calling. Are our lawmakers going to answer?
Lucy Hunt
Columbia
