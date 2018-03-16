The anti-gun argument isn’t based on logic

A quick question for the young people who are protesting our right to self-defense: If lax gun control laws are the cause of the recent spate of school shootings, then why in 1960, when there were few gun laws, to the point where you could mail-order rifles, were school shootings unheard of?
I guess logic isn’t taught to students anymore.
Clark Carter
Monetta
