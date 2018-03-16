Charles Krupa AP
Charles Krupa AP

Letters to the Editor

The anti-gun argument isn’t based on logic

Letter to The State editorial board

March 16, 2018 08:31 AM

Columbia, SC

A quick question for the young people who are protesting our right to self-defense: If lax gun control laws are the cause of the recent spate of school shootings, then why in 1960, when there were few gun laws, to the point where you could mail-order rifles, were school shootings unheard of?

I guess logic isn’t taught to students anymore.

Clark Carter

Monetta

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  