Five years & $59 million later, Richland library offers more than you ever imagined

In February 1993, the newly built Main Library on Assembly Street opened its doors to much fanfare. There was a parade, and thousands of citizens came out to see the impressive building that was seven times the size of the previous library, its four levels boasting an acre each.
At the grand-opening celebration, people compared its unique design to the Guggenheim. Then-executive director David Warren, promised, “The building will serve this community for years to come.”
And he was right. More than two decades later, Richland Library Main remains a downtown icon and the center of the community.
And while the library’s mission — to be a place for people to learn, create and share — has not changed over the years, how it provides services and creates access for users has evolved in ways unimaginable in 1993.
In 2013, voters approved a $59 million bond referendum to renovate and expand the library’s existing locations.
By the end of this year, all of those projects across will be completed. Just last month, Richland Library Main completed a two-year, top-to-bottom renovation by re-opening the new Children’s Room and Teen Center, which truly celebrates how young people learn, play and collaborate.
The list of what you can do at any Richland Library is as diverse as our selection of books, music and movies. You can research your genealogy, access the latest technology and Wi-Fi, receive assistance from the library’s full-time social workers, book a career coach, find a quiet place to study and attend programs on entrepreneurship and financial literacy. With more than 4,000 free classes each year, there’s a learning opportunity to meet every interest.
To borrow the slogan from the carmaker General Motors, this is not your father’s library. It’s a 21st century library system.
As I complete my term as chair of the Richland Library Board of Trustees, I want to thank the Richland County Council for the opportunity to serve, my fellow trustees for being such diligent members and the award-winning staff of Richland Library for all they do for the citizens of Richland County.
I am extremely proud of what our library has been able to accomplish. In every step of this renovation process, we have focused on creating spaces that meet the needs of our community today and for generations to come. While we can’t predict what the next 25 years will hold, we have laid the groundwork for the important work that libraries do in transforming lives and shaping our collective futures.
Nathaniel A. Barber
Chair, Richland Library Board of Trustees
Columbia
