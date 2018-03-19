Future leaders don’t hang out in Five Points, and educators need to tell them that

Your well-written and revealing series of articles about Five Points was disturbing, especially for those of us who never go there at night (“Lust, long lines and liquor towers: How Five Points lights up after dark.”)
One of the worst things is that these Bacchanalia are paid for in many cases by the proceeds of student loans. There is every reason to be concerned about our students.
I teach a course on the U.S. Constitution at the USC’s Honors College. Each year on the first day of class, I tell my students the most important conversation they will ever have is the conversation they have with themselves about themselves.
I remind them that they have choices every day about how they will spend their time.
I tell them they cannot hoot with the owls at night and soar with the eagles at dawn, and their choices have consequences that will affect their futures.
They were revelers once and young
I quote the profound observation of Gen. Sandy Beaver: “You can’t keep a third class man up, and you can’t keep a first class man down.”
I also share with them the sage advice of Anne Pickens Collins: “Hold yourself up and be somebody.”
I emphasize rigor. I tell my students they are allowed no unexcused absences. In one recent year, 13 of my 15 students had perfect attendance. I am proud of the assiduous effort of my students.
Some educators focus excessively on the science, technology, engineering and math courses. While these courses will help us train future employees, they overlook our broader and greater goals.
We must educate our students to be noble citizens and virtuous leaders. As the great Edmund Burke said, “The means by which Providence lifts a nation to greatness are the virtues infused into great men.”
Educators, coaches, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and employers have the responsibility to guide and motivate our young people so they will be grounded. Young people who eschew the Five Points revelry and instead strive to be first-class young men and women and to be “somebody” display the self-discipline they need.
Thankfully, I did not see any of my students roaming the streets of Five Points in your photographs.
Joel W. Collins Jr.
Columbia
