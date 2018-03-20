Robinson must have Trump Derangement Syndrome

Why do you continue to publish Eugene Robinson’s columns? It’s a waste of newsprint. “What this president is breaking will take long for our nation to repair” is pure tripe. He makes the absurd statement that “Despite his recent joke about making himself president-for-life, Trump won’t be around forever. But the damage he is doing will remain — and it may take years of hard work to repair.”
Methinks he has such a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that he may be a danger to himself or others.
What about the eight long years of his boy Obama? Not only did President Obama openly flaunt the Constitution, and rule by a “pen and a phone,” he never missed an opportunity to demean and debase this country both at home and abroad. It may take decades to undo the harm he did to our great nation. And of course the Democratic “resistance” is not helping us do that.
John Rawl
Prosperity
