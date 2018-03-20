We don’t need a parade to prove US military is great

Friends said if I voted for Hillary Clinton, we would have an incompetent, crooked, unethical, lying president. I did. We do.
The president wants a Veterans Day parade, putting the United States in concert with Russia, China and North Korea and demonstrating his “my button is bigger than yours” mentality. The parade memo states: “Veterans and MOH recipients should be surrounding POTUS in the reviewing area of the Capitol.”
Could the $30 million for the president’s parade be used to feed and shelter homeless veterans, provide better equipment or improve PTSD treatment?
Everybody loves a parade, right? A Military Times poll found that a staggering 89 percent of readers responded negatively to this parade. A Quinnipiac University poll found 61 percent opposition; 75 percent said it was not a “good use of government funds.”
Besides the cost, time, effort, planning, movement of people and equipment, disruption, lost training, and execution, it is an unnecessary, self-serving parade. The secretary of defense, chief of staff or Congress needs to call out the president on the insanity of this.
Our armed forces march in the combat boots of those who went before them. Our military is the best in the world. America is great. Always has been. We don’t need a parade to confirm this.
Barringer Wingard Jr.
Florence
