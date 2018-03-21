Solar power is a great use of SC cropland

W.R. Beard’s March 13 letter, “Solar power will not solve SC energy needs,” leaves off one very important calculation. He says that S.C. farmers grew $497 million worth of corn, cotton and soy beans last year on the 1.1 million acres of land it would take for a solar array that could generate the 20,000 megawatts of electricity we use each year.
He concludes that solar it would be bad to take up valuable farm land to produce solar power, without recognizing that supplying the electrical needs of every home, business and factory in South Carolina all year, year after year, has got to be worth far more than $497 million.
We must reduce our reliance on fossil fuels if we are to have any chance of slowing the rate of worldwide climate change that is raising the ocean level and already threatening coastal development: Solar, wind farms, hydroelectric, tidal and wave generation, and even nuclear power plants, all need seats at the table.
Frank Dougherty
Chapin
