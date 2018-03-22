Our national parks need to be preserved

Theodore Roosevelt said of Yosemite: “It was like lying in a great, solemn cathedral, far vaster and more beautiful than any built by the hand of man.”
I have to believe that when President Roosevelt first stepped into the forest, he felt the same awe I did for the beauty surrounding us: overwhelmed by divinity not humanly replicable, despite our greatest scientific and artistic achievements.
For me, nature is a refuge, a way to get back to the most basic part of myself.
Whether it’s section-hiking the Appalachian Trail through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park or a day hike at Congaree National Park, our protected lands provide an escape from the confines of daily living. I’m reminded of my most fundamental purpose in life: peaceful, sustainable connection with the world around me.
Many go before me in affirming the value of assets that cannot be measured in dollars and cents. Shrinking or privatizing our national parks and monuments for consumption serves no benefit to any save a few.
I hope lawmakers, acting as stewards of our most precious resources, will give due consideration when making decisions that affect not only our ecosystems but also our collective well-being.
Jeanna Lizzi
Columbia
