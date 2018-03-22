Don’t blame GOP for all SC problems

In lambasting the recent spate of Republican governors (“South Carolina is paying a price for Republicanism”), Stanley Cooks somehow overlooked the fact that every governor South Carolina had from 1877 to 1977 was a Democrats.
That’s a full century of Democratic rule.
Daniel House
West Columbia
