Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Letters to the Editor

Don’t blame GOP for all SC problems

Letter to The State editorial board

March 22, 2018 08:35 AM

Columbia, SC

In lambasting the recent spate of Republican governors (“South Carolina is paying a price for Republicanism”), Stanley Cooks somehow overlooked the fact that every governor South Carolina had from 1877 to 1977 was a Democrats.

That’s a full century of Democratic rule.

Daniel House

West Columbia

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  