Dorn construction is useless absent an attitude adjustment

It seems that as soon as I enter the lobby of the Dorn VA Medical Center, I am enveloped by an aura “devil may care” laxity and inefficiency. This culture must change.
I have recently spoken to a number of veterans who have also voiced those same concerns
Of what good is it to upgrade physical and medical facilities if one is subject to such discourteous and disrespectful behavior?
Many interactions with staff are performed with a certain aloofness and completed with a wave of the hand and a “you are done.”
This is why more and more, however reluctantly, I seek outside medical care.
I would hope that along with the millions being spent on parking and new buildings, some money will be allotted toward educating personnel on how to interact with patients.
A new culture of civility and politeness is long overdue and is absolutely required.
John Goricki
Lexington
