Columbia police officers are out in force on Friday nights in Five Points.
Columbia police officers are out in force on Friday nights in Five Points. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Columbia police officers are out in force on Friday nights in Five Points. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Letters to the Editor

We need big changes in Five Points

Letter to The State editorial board

March 22, 2018 08:35 AM

Columbia, SC

Shock. Sorrow. Sadness. Disgust. These are only a few of the emotions I have felt while reading the series of articles regarding the situation in Five Points.

I certainly don’t have any answers, but I hope those who can see that changes are made will follow through.

When I attended USC in the late 1940s, Five Points was the place we went for a hamburger at the Toddle House, ice cream at the Edisto Dairy store, etc.

I understand that time brings changes, but we hope those changes could be positive instead of negative.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

I don’t know how the people who own and operate the bars sleep at night.

Margaret Courtney

Hopkins

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

  Comments  