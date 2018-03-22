We need big changes in Five Points

Shock. Sorrow. Sadness. Disgust. These are only a few of the emotions I have felt while reading the series of articles regarding the situation in Five Points.
I certainly don’t have any answers, but I hope those who can see that changes are made will follow through.
When I attended USC in the late 1940s, Five Points was the place we went for a hamburger at the Toddle House, ice cream at the Edisto Dairy store, etc.
I understand that time brings changes, but we hope those changes could be positive instead of negative.
I don’t know how the people who own and operate the bars sleep at night.
Margaret Courtney
Hopkins
