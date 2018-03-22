Focus on making Columbia’s Five Points safer for kids, drinking or not

Founding Father Sam Adams was busted for drinking rum his senior year at Harvard and had to pay a fine to keep from being “degraded.” He was also known to throw the best parties around. Sam was a pretty good leader.
Benjamin Harrison drank so much with his fellow framers of the Constitution that he eventually died of gout. Pretty good leader.
John Adams partied six hours a night for seven weeks with the much younger members of the continental congress. He also tried to bring several hundred bottles of French burgundy into the country, claiming diplomatic immunity. He ended up getting Thomas Jefferson to do it for him. That sounds a lot like getting an older fraternity brother to get you a drink at the bar.
I’m sure if we pressed U.S. Constitution expert Joel Collins (“Future leaders don’t hang out in Five Points, and educators need to tell them that”), he would admit that the pugnacious consummation of the ideas that shaped the birth of our nation happened in and around the public houses of Boston.
Benjamin Franklins essay, “Fart Proudly,” was written in response to the “pretentious pursuit of the impractical” and was surely inspired by rhetoric similar to what we are hearing from Dick Harpootlian and now Mr. Collins. There’s a “Five Points” in Amherst, Boston and Cambridge, at Davidson, Emory and Harvard. You get the point. The picture some are trying to paint ignores the realities of the college experience.
It’s pure nonsense to suggest that leaders don’t enjoy free time partying with the crowd. Ask Bill Clinton, or Franklin Roosevelt, or Winston Churchill, or Alexander the Great. (Drunken Olympics sounds a lot like what Greek week was when I was in school.)
Instead of putting our heads in the sand, why don’t we focus on what is really important? Let’s keep the drugs and gangs out of placesthe areas where kids spend their time off. Let’s create safe pick-up and drop-off areas for Ubers and taxis.
Instead of demonizing what has always been a rite of passage, to the benefit of a select few politically connected residents, why don’t we use a little common sense and figure out how to coexist peacefully? After all, we wouldn’t be here if John Hancock weren’t partying with his buddies at the Green Dragon.
Dennis Rabon
Elgin
