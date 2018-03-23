Electric chair is a step backwards

Anyone advocating a return to the electric chair to execute prisoners in South Carolina should be sure to read Next Stop, Eternity, by Charles Kelly (2016), which was reviewed in “The State” on July 15, 2016. Pay particular attention to the details about the gruesomeness of electrocution.
Stewart Young
Blythewood
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments