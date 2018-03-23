Apparentlly, jail is not an option for SC GOP legislators

What do Bobby Harrell, Jim Merrill, John Courson, Rick Quinn, Jim Harrison and Tracy Edge have in common?
All are Republicans. All served in the S.C. General Assembly. All have been charged with corruption in office. And not one of them will serve a day in prison.
It sure pays to be a member of the GOP good-ol’-boy network.
Carl Nandrasy
Elgin
Never miss a local story.
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments