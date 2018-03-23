This man isn’t just driving kids home from Five Points; he’s touching their lives

The articles about the fake IDs and all-night bars in Five Points reminded me of meeting Mr. Mayo, who doesn’t just provide a service that can decrease the likelihood of injury and death due to impaired driving; he does a step beyond that.
Mr. Mayo drives for Uber in Five Points and safely gets impaired students to their destination while telling them about his teenage son, who died as the result of an impaired driver almost five years ago.
Mr. Mayo only speaks to a few of the hundreds of impaired students, but he knows he helps keep innocent people safe. He is deeply comforted in knowing that he is preventing countless loved ones from the heartache he and has family have experienced.
Pamela Imm
Lexington
