I’m pulling for the young people with the fake IDs

I wonder, after reading your numerous articles on the problems in Five Points, if any of your editors and writers have ever been in college. If so, the odds are they had a fake ID. I did. Everyone I know did. I attended USC in the early ’70s, and I can assure you that underage drinking was the least of our problems.
Passing off a fake ID is a game all young people play, probably since the Dark Ages. It is just a thing humans do: rebel against authority.
I find myself rooting for the young people in their quest for their own sense of self.
Ralph Waldrop
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
