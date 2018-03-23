Columbia police officers are out in force in Five Points on Friday nights.
Letters to the Editor

I’m pulling for the young people with the fake IDs

Letter to The State editorial board

March 23, 2018 08:01 AM

Columbia, SC

I wonder, after reading your numerous articles on the problems in Five Points, if any of your editors and writers have ever been in college. If so, the odds are they had a fake ID. I did. Everyone I know did. I attended USC in the early ’70s, and I can assure you that underage drinking was the least of our problems.

Passing off a fake ID is a game all young people play, probably since the Dark Ages. It is just a thing humans do: rebel against authority.

I find myself rooting for the young people in their quest for their own sense of self.

Ralph Waldrop

Columbia

