No wonder no one challenges incumbents. Have you seen what we pay SC legislators?

March Madness is upon us. I’m not referring to hoops hoopla. Rather, candidate registration for South Carolina’s 2018 elections.
I ran as the Democratic and Green party candidate against U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson in 2016 because no one else would. By March 30, I must decide whether to run for S.C. House District 75, or let Republican Rep. Kirkman Finlay run unopposed.
I’m not afraid to take on a GOP Goliath with a 93 percent NRA rating. But I am hesitant.
Let’s say I challenge Finlay. Let’s say voters elect me.
How am I supposed to support a family on an annual salary of $10,400? Yes, that’s the pittance South Carolina pays its legislators.
According to Ballotpedia, 31 states pay legislators less than $30,000 a year. Ten states offer no fixed salary at all.
We have created a political system where a state lawmaker essentially must be of independent financial means, or have a job that allows oodles of time off. Want to guess how many lawyers, ministers and independently wealthy folks there are in the General Assembly?
Should I win, would I need to resign my 9-to-5 job as a public librarian?As a single parent, how could I provide for my family and care for my elderly mother on $10,400 per year?
Before you answer, “It’s a part-time job,” let me assure you that in 15 years of government service and activism, every state lawmaker I have met has insisted the job requires 24/7 attention year-round.
The Legislature needs to provide a living wage for its own members—as well as a living wage for all South Carolinians.
I’m not naive. I realize the establishment wants it to be this way. The last thing state power brokers want is average folks in power.
By the way, the total state budget, including federal funds, is more than $20 billion. Paying all 170 legislators $50,000 a year would cost $8.5 million annually — or four ten-thousandths of one percent of the budget. A drop of a drop of a drop.
To me, a state government actually governed by The People is worth that drop.
Arik Bjorn
Columbia
