Don’t be so quick to dismiss student activists

The students protesting gun violence are exercising their First Amendment rights in a practical civics lesson they will remember the rest of their lives. They are assembling peacefully and petitioning their lawmakers for redress of grievances. Specifically, they do not want to live in fear of being shot in their schools, at home or in the streets.
The fact that our governor and other conservative candidates call this “shameful” suggests that they are more interested in pandering to their ideological base and special interests than accepting their leadership responsibilities and taking action. Some citizens view this response as shameful and cowardly.
__________
__________
Smart politicians will recognize that within four years, most of these young people will be informed voters; wise leaders will listen and respond.
Ken Armstrong
Irmo
Comments