Children shouldn’t die due to adults’ inaction

As a pediatric critical-care physician and spokesperson of the American Academy of Pediatrics, I witness the devastating impact of gun violence on South Carolina’s children. Although mass shootings generate significant concern, our children also are at risk for homicide, suicide and unintentional injury from guns.
Daily 74 children are killed or injured by firearm violence in this country.
Firearm deaths are preventable, and pediatricians cannot stand by watching our children die.
South Carolina lacks an assault-weapons ban, universal background checks, waiting periods to purchase firearms, licensing requirements for gun owners and purchasers, a safe storage law and locking-device requirements.
Some states have enacted their own bans since the federal assault-weapons ban expired in 2004, but not South Carolina. Since Parkland, Florida passed a law to ban bump-stocks, raise the purchasing age to 21 and require a three-day waiting period for gun purchases.
In South Carolina, H.4975 would ban assault rifles and bump stocks, and S.1118 would prohibit bump stocks.
Witnessing senseless violence, pediatricians are on our knees begging our lawmakers to enact an assault-weapons ban as a common sense starting place. Call, visit, write your lawmakers. And repeat until our children are safe.
Enough is enough. More children shouldn’t die due to inaction.
Elizabeth Mack, M.D.
Charleston
