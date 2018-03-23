Mushy wishes for safe schools won’t make it so

Jay Elliott indicates that having police at school doesn’t work since there were school resource officers at Columbine and the Florida school (“Turning our schools into police states will just make kids more fearful”). But these events do not invalidate the merits of armed deterrence and response: There was no effective, appropriate protocol in the former, and in the latter, the officer did not follow protocol.
He says it’s provable that having full-time police in schools results in more kids charged with crimes and kicked out of school. But that could mean the remaining students are safer and have a better learning environment.
He lists alternatives to armed persons in schools, metal detectors and other security measures, to wit: “children and young people can trust teachers … identify troubled youngsters … intervening …with effective programming.”
At present there is no system to effectively identify and intervene, current law is inadequate, and there is no funding. We wish we had an effective method, but we don’t. So let’s don’t dismiss other solutions.
Mr. Elliott touts Chapin High’s principal as saying “Schools should be a safe harbor for children … positive interaction between kids and their school caretakers.” Is this his answer?
This is a wish statement, not a school-shooter solution. Do we even know that there wasn’t “positive interaction” at Majorie Stoneman Douglas?
Brad Hanley Jr.
Elgin
