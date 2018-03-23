Public schools should follow Cardinal Newman’s lead, pray for shooting victims

A huge God bless to Cardinal Newman School and other high schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston for promoting the best way to respond to the horrific Parkland, Fla., school shooting (“Why these Columbia students won't be participating in National Walkout Day,” March 13).
It would be great if our public (tax-funded) high schools would teach our young people that there is a better way to make a social statement and honor those 17 victims in Florida and everywhere else these acts have taken place.
Put God back into schools. It will make a better world.
Anne Ducate
Elgin
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
