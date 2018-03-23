This is a screenshot of Cardinal Newman High School’s Facebook post about its Walkout to Worship.
This is a screenshot of Cardinal Newman High School’s Facebook post about its Walkout to Worship.
This is a screenshot of Cardinal Newman High School’s Facebook post about its Walkout to Worship.

Letters to the Editor

Public schools should follow Cardinal Newman’s lead, pray for shooting victims

Letter to The State editorial board

March 23, 2018 08:53 AM

Columbia, SC

A huge God bless to Cardinal Newman School and other high schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston for promoting the best way to respond to the horrific Parkland, Fla., school shooting (“Why these Columbia students won't be participating in National Walkout Day,” March 13).

It would be great if our public (tax-funded) high schools would teach our young people that there is a better way to make a social statement and honor those 17 victims in Florida and everywhere else these acts have taken place.

Put God back into schools. It will make a better world.

Anne Ducate

Elgin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

  Comments  