Guns aren’t the only threat to kids; let’s ban this one too

If students and other anti-Constitution-minded people are truly interested in safety, there is another proposal they might want to consider.
With many people texting while driving, disrupting classes or meetings by use of phones, and generally not paying attention to anything but a phone, would it not be logical to prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from having a phone capable of texting?
Additionally, the age of Selective Service registration now corresponds to the age to purchase of a long gun in many states. If the government can justify not letting people buy a long arm until they are 21, it is only sensible that it should not be able to loan them if they serve in the military.
And why aren’t young women required to register as well? This would help to achieve the equality that so many want.
Ronald Boyce
Camden
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
