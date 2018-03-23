SC Gov Henry McMaster acted ‘shamefully,’ not the students

I am shocked by Gov. Henry McMaster’s shameful statement calling the National Walkout Day “shameful” (“What SC governor hopefuls say about students protesting gun violence”).
Our young people have stepped up to support the young people of M.S. Douglas High School and reasonable gun control. My compliments to schools that encouraged their efforts in this month’s walk-out.
What is shameful is that after shootings have taken nearly 200 lives, our elected officials have done nothing to regulate the sale of guns.
__________
__________
We require those who drive cars to be licensed and tested. Should we not do the same for those who carry guns? Our automobiles are licensed, taxed and registered, and their use is actively regulated. Should not our guns be also?
People under a fixed age are not allowed to buy alcohol, cigarettes, X-rated magazines or lottery tickets. Yet any 18-year-old can walk into a gun show and purchase an unregistered weapon of war, with no background check whatsoever.
Our children understand the problem with this, but our politicians wish to just sweep their efforts under the rug as some “tricky move by a left-wing group.” That is truly shameful.
It is time for all elected officials to stop taking money from the NRA and do what is right.
Claire Farrell
Columbia
