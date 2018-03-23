This sure-fire solution will protect kids from every conceivable danger

It seems that all the ideas advanced to protect our students from gun violence are inadequate or carry added risks. I would like to offer an alternate: full-body armor for all students.
This will not only protect our children in the classroom, but also on the playground and on the school bus. Students who are too small or too weak to carry the weight of the armor can be assigned adults to push them around in wheelchairs.
The beneficial spinoffs are too numerous to list here, but I will name a few: Creating more non-technical jobs (wheel-chair-pushers) should lower our unemployment rate; body-armor companies can be lured to South Carolina with enticements; we’ll have fewer boo-boos on the playground — and fewer teen pregnancies.
__________
__________
I realize that some details need to be worked out, such as bathrooms breaks, but the important thing is that our children will be protected from firearms without placing any additional restrictions on our constitutional right to bear firearms.
Donald Burdett
Santee
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
