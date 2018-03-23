Frank Martin has no room to condemn parents

I am a big Frank Martin fan, and I totally agree with the USC men’s basketball coach’s disgust with parent behavior at youth games (“Frank Martin on parents’ behavior in youth sports: ‘Kids deserve better’”). I am now in my late 50s, but vividly remember a parent coming out of the stands toward me as a 17-year-old when I was referreing an 8- to 9-year-old league basketball game for pocket change. Luckily an off-duty Baltimore police officer was there to calm the situation down.
But while Coach Martin is right about parents, the fact is that his behavior in itself is terrible. It is an embarrassing display of emotion toward players and referees.
He is basically saying, I can abuse the players and referees because I’m a coach. Wrong. Coach Martin is a role model to kids, students, players, adults, fans and alumni, of which I am one. Lets not forget that he was suspended for one incident.
If you want to condemn someone’s behavior, you had best be on your best behavior yourself.
Daryl Ballard
Columbia
