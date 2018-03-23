Want to fix Congress? Take away members’ lifetime benefits

Congress is utterly dysfunctional.
Career politicians and unelected bureaucrats contribute to the increased amount of pay-for-play and grow the bubble inside the beltway that is “the swamp.” It’s time the swamp is drained, all politicians are term-limited, and all lose their lifetime benefits.
One of the first bills I cosponsored in Washington proposed a constitutional amendment to implement term limits for members of Congress, which 70 percent of Americans support. But my colleagues in Congress won’t budge.
The ever-growing disconnect between Congress and the American people only underscores this problem. It’s time for politicians to improve the lives of all Americans and their constituents, not just the donors, lobbyists and special-interest groups who will put them back in office.
Therefore, I introduced the Stop Congressional Retirees Accessing Perks Act with Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat. If Congress will not enact term limits, then let’s take away lifetime benefits for Congress to start the cleanup process. The SCRAP Act would eliminate retired members’ access to:
▪ The House and Senate floors.
▪ Member dining rooms in the Capitol.
▪ The House and Senate gyms.
▪ Free parking on Capitol Hill and Washington airports.
▪ Congressional health-care plans and lifetime pensions (based on certain factors and eligibility).
More than 400 retired members have become lobbyists at some point in history. Unlimited access gives them an exceptional opportunity to influence pending legislation on behalf of special interests.
The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics shows $3.36 billion was spent on lobbying in 2017 — the most in six years.
Little wonder, then, that 84 percent of the public thinks the government works to benefit special interests. And 80 percent think the government works to benefit the wealthy over the middle class. This is unacceptable and erodes the basic concept of what members were elected to do.
Yet 72 percent of Americans believe that with proper leadership, the government can do good.
It’s time to clean up Washington, work for the people, and restore public trust. It’s time for congressional term limits and the SCRAP Act.
U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman
Rock Hill
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad.
