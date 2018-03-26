Americans are uncertain of themselves? Judging from our inflections? Yes?

It wasn’t so long ago that if you asked where a person lives, the person would reply, “In Columbia.” Then, unless the person were lying, we would know that he or she lived in … Columbia. Nowadays, asked the same question, the person will reply, “In Columbia?” And we are left wondering whether this person has suffered loss of memory.
Ending statements with the intonation traditionally given to questions appears to have originated by air-headed teenaged girls in California’s San Fernando Valley. But now even college professors speak just like them.
I haven’t heard Judge Judy Sheindlin produce that intonation. In fact, when plaintiffs or defendants answer her questions with rising intonation, she invariably responds: “Are you asking me? I wasn’t there.” But she’s a too-rare exception.
I’ve even noticed it in pharmaceutical commercials when the list of horrible side effects is read.
On the surface it’s just a speech modality. A deeper analysis, however, evinces something disturbing about American culture.
Time was when a person used rising intonation to respond to a question if he or she were insecure about the answer, as in a trial to see what he or she could get away with. (“What time did you get home last night?” “Oh, I don’t know. Like midnight?” “Think again. It was 5 in the morning.”)
But now it is the standard usage in the United States. And as such, it telegraphs a disturbing message about our nation. We have gone from a people sure of our values and goals to a conglomerate of ninnies subconsciously unsure of themselves and fearful of the rejection of their statements by the listener.
Imagine Abraham Lincoln saying: “So, like fourscore and seven years ago? Like our forefathers?” Or John F. Kennedy: “So, like, ask not what your country can, like, do for you?” Our children are growing up with that attitude as they listen to adults use that sing-song of trepidation and intimidation instead of simply stating an idea or a position.
Just as we need to be more careful about what we say, we need to be more aware of how we say it, lest we reveal or lack of aplomb and maturity.
Joseph F. Delgado
Columbia
