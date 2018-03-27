A screenshot of the website for the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office features Solicitor Dan Johnson.
Letters to the Editor

Who’s signing off on Dan Johnson’s spending?

Letter to The State editorial board

March 27, 2018 12:50 PM

Columbia, SC

The careless and unethical spending of Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson is obviously wrong, but who is approving his expense reports?

It appears that there is a serious lack of controls in the prosecutor’s office.

Jerry Rega

Blythewood

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

