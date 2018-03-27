Who’s signing off on Dan Johnson’s spending?

The careless and unethical spending of Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson is obviously wrong, but who is approving his expense reports?
It appears that there is a serious lack of controls in the prosecutor’s office.
Jerry Rega
Blythewood
