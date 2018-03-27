Congress must protect Mueller investigation

Once again, I urge our elected officials to protect Robert Mueller’s investigation.
The president’s latest actions to destroy and defame yet another law enforcement official show that he no longer has any respect for the rule of law. The president acts on dangerous whims and punishes anyone that doesn’t bend to his cronyism. This has to stop. Congress has to stop it.
All members of Congress need to work together to protect this investigation. Stop throwing up smoke and mirrors. Stop hiding from town hall meetings. Stop this madness before it consumes what freedoms we have left.
The American people have only begun to show the level of civil unrest that we pride ourselves on protecting. If Congress does not protect this investigation, then I can assure you that I will be marching with my fellow Americans to protect our country. Someone has to.
Aaron Kot
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
