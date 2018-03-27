‘Competency-based education’ would undermine SC teachers and parents

Imagine fifth-grade students learning how to divide. Under competency-based education, children log into a computer that guides them through (Common Core) concepts of division. The program regularly checks to see if the children have understood what has been “taught” by testing their competency. Children who do not meet an expectation must repeat the drill again and again until they meet the predetermined outcome. No need to prepare, and no need to strive to do better; just do enough to get by, and move on to the next standard.
H.4596 would allow school districts to create competency-based schools with an emphasis on “World Class Skills and Life and Career Characteristics.” The required competencies are values, attitudes and beliefs. Historically, parents have been responsible for teaching these subjective matters, but under this model, a computer teaches and evaluates values, attitudes and beliefs.
Under this model, students no longer learn from teachers; they are taught and graded by a computer. Teachers become facilitators, their professional knowledge no longer necessary.
There is no evidence of improved academic achievement with this latest, Gates-funded national education fad. In fact, a two-year study done after a similar law was passed in Maine found lower academic performance among students taught with this model. Please ask your senator to stop H.4596.
Sheri Few
Lugoff
