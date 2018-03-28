Congratulating Putin was worrisome

Every American, regardless of political interest or affiliation, should consider both the rationale for and the consequence of any president who expresses confidence in the honesty of a Russian president (and former KGB leader), while challenging the integrity and credibility of his own intelligence community.
Apparently, the Steve Bannon narrative that all federal institutions and agencies are suspect continues to persuade President Trump. Even in his absence as official Trump adviser, Bannon retains significant power to engage the president.
Talk about the need to drain the swamp.
Cermette Clardy Jr.
Isle of Palms
