Trump right on steel tariffs

China has incredibly inexpensive labor. Long-term, the Chinese strategy of practically giving steel to the world will close down world steel production. China already produces more than half of the world’s steel. Re-entering the steel production competition with China is cost-prohibitive.
But unlike socks and underwear, steel is essential to national security. America needs to be a great steel-producing nation again.
Our President Trump has marvelous instincts for transactions involving money and security.
Buzz Mathis
Chapin
