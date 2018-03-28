President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump AL DRAGO NYT
President Donald Trump AL DRAGO NYT

Letters to the Editor

Trump right on steel tariffs

Letter to The State editorial board

March 28, 2018 04:49 PM

Columbia, SC

China has incredibly inexpensive labor. Long-term, the Chinese strategy of practically giving steel to the world will close down world steel production. China already produces more than half of the world’s steel. Re-entering the steel production competition with China is cost-prohibitive.

But unlike socks and underwear, steel is essential to national security. America needs to be a great steel-producing nation again.

Our President Trump has marvelous instincts for transactions involving money and security.

Buzz Mathis

Chapin

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

  Comments  