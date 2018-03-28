Michelle Hazelwood Charlotte Observer
Letters to the Editor

Who will stop these invaders?

Letter to The State editorial board

March 28, 2018 04:49 PM

Columbia, SC

My life has been invaded by terrorists. Not only does my land line ring 10-20 times per day with recordings or live individuals trying to help me get a better rate on my credit card, sell me senior insurance, etc., but now I also get the same calls on my cell phone, which I try to use for only family and close friends.

I have placed both numbers on the do-not-call list many times, and that is apparently a joke. Someone in the government has allowed this to happen to my peaceful home, and I have no recourse.

I cannot even declare war on the callers. I feel helpless, violated, and furious.

I sure do wish I could reach out and touch some of these people.

Nancy Brazell

West Columbia

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

