SC student march deserved better coverage

I cannot believe that The State did not put the March for Lives on the front page. I just don’t believe that a story about the governor’s race, which can go in the newspaper anytime, is more important than these kids getting out and fighting for their lives.
Shame on the newspaper.
Molly Nettles
Camden
