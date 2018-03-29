Students march toward the South Carolina State House during Saturday’s March for Our Lives event, one of hundreds of events nationwide demanding that lawmakers take action to end gun violence.
Letters to the Editor

SC student march deserved better coverage

Letter to The State editorial board

March 29, 2018 11:51 AM

Columbia, SC

I cannot believe that The State did not put the March for Lives on the front page. I just don’t believe that a story about the governor’s race, which can go in the newspaper anytime, is more important than these kids getting out and fighting for their lives.

Shame on the newspaper.

Molly Nettles

Camden

